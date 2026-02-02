Netflix's masterstroke with Dhurandhar: How OTT release expanded the reach of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Netflix hit a masterstroke with Dhurandhar's digital release as the OTT version of the spy thriller was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu along with original language Hindi. This not only gives it a wider audience but is also setting stage for the sequel's Pan India release.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been the talk of the nation since it released in theatres on December 5, 2025. After 56 days, the film was released on OTT giant Netflix on January 30, 2026, and once again clinched everyone's attention.

The spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh not only became the highest-earning Hindi film of all time but also took over the number 1 spot on Netflix India within 24 hours of its OTT release.

Netflix's masterstroke

While Dhurandhar was released in theatres only in the Hindi language and was able to break records of several pan-India releases like Animal, RRR and Jawan, among several others that were released in five languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada), the film also set great anticipation for the release of its sequel, which is a month and a half away.

However, Netflix did hit a masterstroke with Dhurandhar's digital release, as the OTT version of the spy thriller was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu along with the original language, Hindi. This not only gives it a wider audience but is also setting the stage for the sequel's pan-India release.

Dhurandhar has been a hit on OTT as well

Dhurandhar did not only enjoy a monstrous run at the box office but is also enjoying a successful run on OTT. The spy thriller not only took over the number 1 spot on Netflix India within 24 hours of its OTT release but is also visible on Tamil and Telugu release tabs, indicating that the film is being watched vigorously in the other two languages as well.

Dhurandhar is minting money after OTT release!

The film, which was released on Netflix last Friday, earned Rs 45 lakh on Sunday. Despite the digital release, Dhurandhar is able to pull people into theatres. Talking of its total collection so far, Ranveer Singh's film has earned Rs 836.95 crore in India and Rs 1,303 crore worldwide.

