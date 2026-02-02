Sunetra Pawar to be NCP national president, say sources; final decision soon Sunetra Pawar took oath as the state's first woman deputy CM on Saturday, barely three days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others died in an air crash at Baramati in Pune district.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is likely to take over as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sources said on Monday. The final decision is expected to be taken in the coming days, in line with the party's formal process for appointing its national chief, which will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the national executive committee.

The development comes days after the death of Ajit Pawar (66), who was serving as the NCP's national president and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in his hometown of Baramati on January 28, triggering intense speculation over the party’s future leadership and political direction.

NCP leaders want Sunetra Pawar as party chief

In the wake of Ajit Pawar's sudden demise, senior NCP leaders have rallied behind Sunetra Pawar, urging the party leadership to appoint her as the national president. Sources said there is a growing consensus within the organisation in favour of her elevation.

In a significant show of unity, more than 30 key office-bearers of the NCP have written a joint letter to National Working President Praful Patel and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare. The letter unanimously demands that Sunetra Pawar be entrusted with the party's top organisational post.

The move comes at a crucial time for the NCP as it seeks to consolidate its organisational structure and strengthen its political presence across states following recent upheavals.

Sunetra Pawar sworn in as Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, 62, was sworn in as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The oath of office was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat. She has since been allocated the excise department, sports and youth welfare, and welfare and minorities development portfolios — departments that were previously held by Ajit Pawar.

