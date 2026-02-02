Google's latest budget smartphone price slashed by Rs 23,000: Now available at its lowest ever price Google Pixel 9a gets a massive price cut on Flipkart, with discounts and exchange offers bringing the effective price down by up to Rs 23,000 even after the Republic Day sale.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 9a has received a massive price cut, making it available at its lowest price ever. Google’s flagship smartphone can now be purchased for up to Rs 23,000 less than its launch price. Launched last year, the Pixel 9a is known for its powerful camera and premium features.

Notably, the smartphone is still available at a significant discount on Flipkart, even after the Republic Day Sale has ended.

Google Pixel 9a discount on Flipkart

Google launched the Pixel 9a at a starting price of Rs 49,999. On Flipkart, the smartphone is currently listed at Rs 39,999, offering a direct discount of Rs 10,000.

Additionally, Flipkart is providing an instant discount of Rs 3,000 along with a six-month no-cost EMI option on purchases made using an HDFC Bank credit card. With this offer, the effective starting price of the Google Pixel 9a drops to Rs 36,999.

Exchange offer on Google Pixel 9a

Buyers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 39,000, depending on the condition and model of their old smartphone. If your existing device fetches up to Rs 10,000, the Pixel 9a can be purchased for as low as Rs 26,999.

In total, buyers can save up to Rs 23,000 on the purchase of the Google Pixel 9a through combined discounts and exchange benefits.

Google Pixel 9a display and performance

The Google Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and includes built-in AI capabilities. It supports storage options of up to 256GB.

The Pixel 9a comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the smartphone features a 13MP front camera.

The Google Pixel 9a is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging, which should be sufficient for all-day usage.

