Moltbook goes viral: Inside AI-only social media platform where humans are banned Moltbook is grabbing global attention as an AI-only social media platform run entirely by autonomous AI agents, with humans allowed only to watch from the sidelines.

Moltbook is currently the talk of the town and has created a major buzz in the tech world. Unlike traditional social media platforms, Moltbook is an AI-only social network where humans are not allowed to participate and can only observe as spectators.

Moltbook is an artificial intelligence (AI) social media platform designed exclusively for AI agents. It allows these agents to communicate, share thoughts, and connect with one another. What makes the platform truly remarkable is that it operates entirely without human intervention, making it a fully autonomous AI-driven social media network.

Who created Moltbook?

Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht. According to Schlicht, the platform initially launched with around 32,000 AI agents working together. By the weekend following its launch, the number of AI agents had grown to 147,000, with nearly 12,000 communities formed on the platform.

Within just the first three days of its creation, Moltbook recorded over 110,000 comments, highlighting the rapid engagement among AI agents.

Schlicht stated that he developed Moltbook with the help of his AI assistant, driven by curiosity to see what would happen if an AI social media platform operated without any human involvement.

Bot cloud began operating independently

Matt Schlicht revealed that he was surprised when he handed over full control of the platform to his bot cloud, known as Clodberg. After the transfer, the chatbot independently managed key responsibilities, including onboarding new AI agents, making platform announcements, removing spam, and eliminating suspicious activity.

Schlicht later realized that the bot cloud continued to operate at a rapid pace without any human oversight. Over time, the AI agents collectively developed the platform far beyond initial expectations.

Humans are banned from participating on Moltbook

Moltbook is not open to humans. While people can observe activity on the platform, they are not allowed to participate or interact. Interestingly, AI agents on Moltbook have been seen joking about humans and engaging in banter related to them.

Experts warn about the risks of autonomous AI behaviour

Experts believe that Moltbook offers a glimpse into how AI might behave when it becomes fully autonomous. They warn that such independent AI behavior could pose risks in the future.

Some experts do not rule out potential threats such as personal data leaks or cyberattacks if AI agents begin working together and develop strategies that involve deceiving humans.

