Tere Ishk Mein X Review: What are social media users saying about Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film? Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film Tere Ishk Mein has been released in theaters today. Several people have given their reactions after watching it's first show.

New Delhi:

Directed by Anand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein arrived in theaters today and on its very first day of release, it generated tremendous buzz among audiences. Fans were already excited about the new pairing of Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, but the reactions on Twitter after the film's release have increased expectations exponentially.

Kriti Sanon is seen in an emotional love story after a long time, while Dhanush's romantic avatar reminds audiences of Raanjhanaa. It is being said that this film is considered a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa and this is precisely why audiences are experiencing anticipation. The film's trailer and songs had already created a buzz, now let's find out what audiences think of the film after its first day first show.

Audiences pour in love for X

Within hours of its release, the film began trending on social media. Many users praised Dhanush and Kriti's chemistry as fire. A user wrote, 'Loving each frame of Tere Ishk Mein.' Another X post read, 'Dhanush and Kriti are at the top of their game in Tere Ishk Mein. If people cried in Saiyaara, they are going to howl during this one.'

Let's have a look at some other X reactions here:

Tere Ishk Mein advance booking

The film performed exceptionally well in advance bookings even before its release. Approximately 240,000 tickets were sold for the Hindi and Tamil versions, totaling Rs 5.65 crore in advance bookings. This figure clearly shows that audiences are excited about the film.

Why are expectations rising for the film?

The film's biggest strength is considered to be the new pairing combination of Kriti and Dhanush. Another reason is Anand L Rai's signature storytelling, where love, pain, and emotion flow scene after scenes, takes place. Moreover, AR Rahman's had already generated a lot of anticipation for the film.

Now that initial responses have been positive, it will be interesting to see how the film fares at the box office in the coming days.

