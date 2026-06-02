Eight dead, 10 others injured after head-on collision between two luxury buses in Maharashtra

Surat:

At least six people died and several others were injured after a head-on collision was reported between two government-run luxury buses from Maharashtra near Uva village in the Bardoli taluka of Surat district. In this horrific accident, one of the buses overturned and caught fire; according to preliminary reports. Six people died on the spot, and several others sustained injuries.

Both buses belong to Maharashtra state transport corporation

"Both buses belonged to the Maharashtra state transport corporation. At present, it is not clear whether it was a head-on collision or both buses were going in one direction. After the accident, one of the buses overturned and caught fire," Bardoli Rural police inspector PN Jadeja told reporters.

While at least eight people were killed on the spot, more than 10 others were injured in the accident and referred to hospital. Some passengers are feared trapped inside the bus which caught fire. Efforts were on to douse the fire and rescue people, he said. Police teams from Surat and neighbouring Tapi district rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

Three dead, six injuried in two road accidents in Jharkhand

In another development, three persons, including an elderly man, were killed and six others suffered injuries in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Palamu and Hazaribag districts, police said on Monday.



In Palamu district, an elderly man was killed and six others, including three women, sustained injuries after a truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw on the Japla-Chattarpur main road in Hussainabad police station area on Monday, a police officer said.



The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Chadrika Yadav, Hussainabad police station officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar said. "Among the six injured, two persons, Suman Bibi (65) and Pir Mohammad (35), were in a serious condition and were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital. The truck was seized and the driver arrested," the OC said.



In Hazaribag district, two persons were killed after a coal-laden truck hit their scooter near Bodra village in Churchu police station area on Sunday. "Two persons were killed when a coal-laden truck hit their two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as Akash Hansda (28), and Rajendra Baske (26). Both were residents of Bodra Nimtola village," Ashwini Chouhan, the officer-in-charge of Churchu police station, said.



The victims were returning home after attending a death ritual at a relative's home in Sarubera village, the OC said. The truck driver is on the run, while the vehicle has been seized, he added.

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