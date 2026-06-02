Modi govt cracks down on CBSE, transfers chairman and secretary after OSM fiasco

New Delhi:

Centre has transferred CBSE chairman Rahul Singh, secretary Himanshu Gupta amid OSM fiasco. An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the procurement of On-Screen Marking (OSM) services by CBSE. The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said on Tuesday. Chauhan has been empowered to obtain the assistance of officials from other departments, as required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the panel.

The committee will submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month. The memorandum addressed to Chauhan was shared with the Department of School Education and Literacy, and the Department of Personnel and Training. The move comes amid students and parents raising concerns over the implementation of the on-screen marking (OSM) system in CBSE's board examinations.

Earlier, CBSE's re-evaluation portal was hit by a "barrage of cyberattacks". As per CBSE, the revaluation portal witnessed over 1.5 million hits within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access, read CBSE's X post. As of 3 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions, CBSE mentioned in a post on X.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks. Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," read CBSE's X post.

Following the students' feedback, the board has further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless.

How to apply for CBSE 12th re-evaluation/ verification process

Only those candidates who have applied for the photocopy of answer books shall be eligible to apply for verification of issues observed and/or re-evaluation. The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper

The status of the requests made shall be uploaded and available on the login details of the candidate A decrease of even one mark shall be effected

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained. The marks awarded by the board shall be final and binding on the candidates.

CBSE OSM row: Developments

The Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the awarding of a contract to COEMPT, the service provider associated with the board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. According to sources, the ministry has asked CBSE to furnish complete details of the tender process, including the procedures followed while awarding the contract and the officials involved in the decision-making process.

The development comes amid growing scrutiny over the OSM system after several students flagged discrepancies in answer sheets uploaded during the re-evaluation process. Sources said the ministry has already collected preliminary information related to the tendering process and is examining various aspects of how the contract was awarded.

The review is aimed at determining whether all prescribed norms and procedures were followed during the selection of the service provider. Officials are expected to submit detailed records and documents related to the tender process.

Also Read : CBSE OSM row: Centre seeks report from board over awarding contract to COEMPT, vows action