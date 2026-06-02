Dua Lipa and Callum Turner seal their wedding with a kiss, drop official photos

New Delhi:

Singer Dua Lipa has married her fiancé, British actor Callum Turner, in a private ceremony held in London. The couple exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, in the presence of close family and friends. The duo have finally shared official pictures from the wedding.

Dua Lipa shares official wedding pics with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa took to social media and dropped official wedding photographs. They also mentioned the date as May 31, 2026, as the day of their union. In one of the pictures, the couple was seen sealing their big day with a kiss.

For the intimate ceremony, Dua was seen in an elegant white dress paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat and white heels. Callum, meanwhile, opted for a navy blue suit for the occasion. Take a look:

Photos circulating online show the newlyweds leaving the civil ceremony hand in hand as guests showered them with flower petals and confetti. The couple reportedly chose to keep the celebrations low-key, inviting only their nearest and dearest. Here are the photos:

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in 2024

The reported wedding comes months after Dua confirmed her engagement to Turner during an interview with British Vogue. At the time, she said, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting." Dua and Callum have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, though their engagement announcement had sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's work fronts

For those unfamiliar, Dua Lipa is one of the biggest names in global pop music, known for hit songs such as Levitating, Dance The Night, One Kiss, Don't Start Now and Break My Heart.

Callum Turner began his career as a fashion model before moving into acting. He is known for projects including Masters of the Air, The Boys in the Boat, Green Room and Emma. He is also familiar to fans of the Harry Potter universe for his role as Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He portrayed the character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Within the wizarding world, Theseus is the elder brother of Newt Scamander, a decorated war veteran and a respected Auror serving the British Ministry of Magic. The actor is next set to appear in filmmaker Mark Jenkin's upcoming mystery drama.

Also read: Dua Lipa's husband Callum Turner was in Harry Potter films; do you know which character he played?