Dua Lipa's husband Callum Turner was in Harry Potter films; do you know which character he played?

New Delhi:

Singer Dua Lipa has reportedly married British actor Callum Turner. While the Levitating singer has yet to make her wedding photos Insta-official, several photos from her big day have been going viral online. Amid this, the internet is in search mode for Turner, digging up about the actor's work diaries and life.

For those unversed, Callum Turner's claim to fame was the Harry Potter franchise. Read on to find out which character he played.

Which character did Callum Turner play in Harry Potter?

Callum Turner is best known to many fans of the Harry Potter world for playing Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts films. He appeared as the character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. In the franchise, Theseus is Newt Scamander's older brother, a celebrated war hero and a highly respected Auror working for the British Ministry of Magic. He is also one of the key figures fighting against the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Callum Turner movies

While the Fantastic Beasts series brought him global recognition, Turner has been a familiar face on screen for years. His credits include the BBC miniseries The Capture, the historical drama War & Peace, and the film Queen & Country. In 2024, he featured alongside Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler and Ncuti Gatwa in Masters of the Air, an ambitious war drama produced by Steven Spielberg. Before that, he starred opposite Joel Edgerton in The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney.

Away from acting, Turner also had a brief career in modelling after being discovered at the age of 17. Although he became one of Burberry's poster boys, he once told Vogue he "wasn't that successful". In 2018, he stepped behind the camera and directed his first short film, Shift the Plane.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner wedding photos

Dua Lipa has reportedly tied the knot with Callum Turner in a private ceremony held in London. As per a People report, the couple exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, 2026, surrounded by their closest friends and family members.

For the wedding, Dua kept things classic in a dress which she paired with a pastel blazer, a matching wide-brimmed hat and white heels. Callum, meanwhile, opted for a navy blue suit for the intimate celebration.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got engaged in 2024.

Also read: Dua Lipa gets married to actor Callum Turner in an intimate wedding in London: Reports