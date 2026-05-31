Dua Lipa gets married to actor Callum Turner in an intimate wedding in London: Reports

New Delhi:

Singer and global pop star Dua Lipa has reportedly married British actor Callum Turner in an intimate wedding ceremony in London. According to a report by People, the couple tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Several pictures of the duo from the wedding celebrations have gone viral on the internet. However, the official pictures are yet to be released.

For the special occasion, the Levitating singer Dua Lipa looked elegant in a white dress. She completed her look with a matching wide-brimmed hat and white heels. Meanwhile, Callum Turner was seen wearing a navy blue suit.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Who is Dua Lipa’s fiance Callum Turner? Here’s everything you need to know about the British actor