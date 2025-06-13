Who is Dua Lipa’s fiance Callum Turner? Here’s everything you need to know about the British actor English singer Dua Lipa, who is best known for her songs like 'Levitating', 'Don't Start Now', and others, confirmed the news of her engagement with the British actor Callum Turner in an interview. Read on to find out who Callum Turner is.

Pop sensation and English singer Dua Lipa recently made headlines not just for her music but for her love life, as she got engaged to British actor Callum Turner. Fans may know her because of her hit songs, including 'Levitating', 'Don't Start Now', 'Dance The Night', and others. Several fans are curious to know more about the actor who got engaged to her. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented actor and Dua Lipa’s soon-to-be husband.

Who is Callum Turner?

For the unversed, Callum Turner began his career as a fashion model and started working in film and television shows. Callum is best known for his work in 'Masters of the Air', 'The Boys in the Boat', 'Green Room' and 'Emma'. Talking about his work front, the British actor Callum Turner was last seen in the docudrama film 'Atropia' alongside Alia Shawkat and Zahra Alzubaidi in the lead roles. The 35-year-old actor will be next seen in the mystery drama film 'Mark Jenkin' co-starring George MacKay in the pivotal roles.

Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner

In an interview with British Vogue, Dua Lipa confirmed the news of her engagement with Callum Turner and said, "Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting." Earlier this year, in January, Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of pictures with her partner Callum Turner on her Instagram handle. She attended the Tiffany & Co. event in Paris to celebrate the launch party of Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams. Have a look at the post below:

She shared a carousel post on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Celebrating @tiffanyandco and @pharrell #TiffanyTitan." In the pictures, she can be seen in a stunning black gown and completes her look with golden-coloured jewellery. However, Callum Turner, on the other hand, opted for an all-black look.

