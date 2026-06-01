MP: Woman and teen daughter killed, 17 injured as minibus overturns on motorcycle in Khargone

Bhopal:

A woman and her 16-year-old daughter lost their lives, while 17 others were injured after a minibus overturned onto a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday morning, police said. The accident took place near Magariya village on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway under the Jaitapur police station area, around 11 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to police, the minibus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a car approaching from the opposite direction. The vehicle then veered off course and overturned onto a motorcycle carrying three family members.

The two pillion riders, identified as Monu, 40, and her daughter Anita, died at the scene. Monu's husband, who was riding the motorcycle, suffered injuries in the crash.

The minibus was travelling towards Piplod in Khandwa district, while the motorcycle riders were on their way to Julwania in Barwani district, officials said.

Injured admitted to hospital for treatment

A total of 17 people sustained injuries in the accident and were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Dr Kundan Singh Sisodiya said three of the injured were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). One of the injured passengers, Vijay Bichhaniya, said those travelling in the minibus were heading to Piplod to attend an engagement ceremony.

"While trying to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction, the vehicle went out of control and overturned," he said.

Police said the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Two killed in Gujarat accident

Earlier on May 25, two women were killed and nearly 20 others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying devotees overturned near Gondal in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, police officials said.

The mishap occurred around 4:30 am near Vorakotda village in Gondal taluka as the passengers were returning from a religious pilgrimage. According to the police, about 60 devotees were on board the bus, which had departed from Gondal on Sunday morning for visits to several religious destinations, including Bagdana. The vehicle overturned while making its way back, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

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