BSNL's annual plan offers full-year SIM validity at unbeatable low cost, offer expires in five days

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has officially launched its 4G service. The state-owned telecom company's 4G network is notable for being developed entirely using indigenous technology and is also 5G-ready. To boost connectivity for its users, BSNL has already installed nearly 1,00,000 new 4G towers and is preparing to launch its 5G service soon.

To celebrate, BSNL has announced a special limited-time offer on one of its long-term plans, available until October 15.

BSNL's Rs 1,999 long-term validity plan

The BSNL plan, which offers 330 days of validity for Rs 1,999, provides benefits that the company claims are superior to comparable plans from private telecom competitors like Airtel, Jio, and Vi. The company shared details of this offer via its official X handle.

Plan benefits and discount

Features Details Calling Unlimited calling across India, including free national roaming Data 1.5GB of high-speed data daily, totaling 495GB for the full validity period SMS 100 free SMS messages daily Special offer Users who recharge this plan by October 15 will receive an instant 2 per cent discount

To avail of the 2 per cent instant discount, users must recharge their number exclusively through BSNL's official website or the SelfCare app.

Additional entertainment offerings

BSNL is also offering free access to its BiTV service for all mobile users, providing access to over 350 live TV channels and various OTT applications. Users can also opt for a premium subscription to BiTV for access to premium channels and additional OTT content. This premium tier is available for Rs 151 per month.

Meanwhile, BSNL surpassed Bharti Airtel in new mobile customer additions in August—a feat not achieved in nearly a year—though Reliance Jio continued its lead, according to TRAI data released Monday.

