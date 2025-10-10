Delhi residents can soon apply for birth and caste certificates via WhatsApp The project is being prepared by the Delhi government's Information Technology Department, which previously handled the doorstep delivery of government services.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is advancing its initiative to deliver several public services in a faceless manner, with officials announcing on Thursday that documents such as birth and caste certificates will soon be accessible through WhatsApp. Officials confirmed that approximately 50 services across different departments have been identified for this digital shift.

The "Governance through WhatsApp" initiative

Under the 'Governance through WhatsApp' project, existing online services will be transitioned to the WhatsApp platform using artificial intelligence (AI).

A senior government officer explained the functionality:

Users will interact with a bilingual chatbot (available in Hindi and English).

The chatbot will guide applicants through the process, allowing them to apply for services, upload necessary documents, and pay the required fees for certificates.

The Information Technology Department, which previously managed the doorstep delivery of government services, is preparing the project.

Implementation and monitoring

To execute this WhatsApp service model, the government plans to:

Engage a specialised tech company to design and deploy the system.

Develop a real-time monitoring dashboard to enable departments to track and manage their interactions with applicants efficiently.

WhatsApp username

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is currently developing a powerful new feature that could fundamentally change how users connect and interact. The company is introducing unique usernames, similar to those on Instagram, which will allow users to chat without ever having to share their mobile numbers.

This anticipated feature, which has been under development for some time, was recently spotted in WhatsApp’s latest Android beta version (2.25.28.12).

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is enabling users to create and reserve usernames directly from their profile settings. Crucially, this means users will no longer be required to exchange phone numbers to initiate a chat; instead, they can simply use a contact’s username, much like on platforms such as Instagram or Facebook.

