OnePlus N6 5G gets Rs 6000 discount ahead of Amazon Festive sale: Check offer price now

New Delhi:

The OnePlus N6 5G just got a decent price drop in India, right ahead of the Amazon and Flipkart’s big festive season sale. The handset comes with a massive 8,000mAh battery and it is up for grabs with extra discounts if you use certain bank offers or trade in an old smartphone.

OnePlus N6 5G gets Rs 6,000 discount

The N6 5G launched in India just a few months ago, originally priced at Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

The 6GB RAM variant was priced at Rs 24,999. After a Rs 2,000 price hike, Amazon listed the same device at Rs 30,999. But now, the handset is back down to Rs 24,999.

You can get an additional price cut of Rs 1,500 with eligible bank cards that offer additional discounts, bringing your price to Rs 23,499. In case you would like to trade your old smartphone, then you can save even more.

OnePlus N6 5G: Features and specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus N6 5G comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD (1570 x 720 pixels), a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is reasonably slim at 8.88mm, yet still tough thanks to MIL-STD-810H-rated durability. Battery life is the main highlight of the device, as the phone is backed by an 8,000 mAh battery that further supports a fast 45W SuperVOOC charging. The handset is shipped with OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16 operating system, and OnePlus promises seven years of security updates. For photography, you get a dual setup in the back, led by a 50MP main sensor with 10x digital zoom, plus a secondary camera and an 8MP front shooter for selfies and calls. Talking about the performance, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset, clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor adds some convenience. For connectivity, the N6 5G covers all the basics like dual 5G SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Put simply, it’s a budget-friendly 5G phone built to go the distance on battery life.

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