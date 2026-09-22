Googlebook laptops with Gemini AI, OLED displays and 14-hour battery: Check details here

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out Googlebook, a fresh line of laptops where Android and ChromeOS come together for a real desktop vibe. This is not just another Chromebook; rather, it is built around Gemini Intelligence, offers deeper Android phone syncing, and packs features like vibrant OLED screens, beefy NPUs, top-tier materials, and a battery that keeps you going for up to 14 hours.

Googlebook price and availability

Pricing starts at USD 899 (about Rs. 86,000), and you will see Googlebooks from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, each with their own hardware tweaks. You can pre-order right now through the Google Store, Best Buy, and other selected retailers.

Official sales kick off October 4 in the US and then land in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia the next day. Sorry, no word on an India release yet.

On top of that, Google is tossing in a year of Google AI Pro—5TB of cloud storage plus access to Gemini’s advanced tools. You’re also getting three months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Photoshop, and other perks.

Android Smartphone Integration

One major focus of Googlebooks is the seamless Android phone integration. Setting up your Googlebook, you can pull over all your settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, and messages, safely encrypted. The Continue On feature lets you pick up tasks right where you left off on your phone. The Files app taps directly into your phone’s stash of files and photos, while Cast My Apps throws your phone’s apps straight onto the laptop’s screen for full desktop interaction.

Gemini AI features

Gemini AI powers a bunch of clever features. Magic Pointer brings Gemini’s smarts to whatever you’re viewing- it can organise your calendar, translate text, and more. Rambler turns your spoken thoughts into formatted notes, complete with headers, checklists, and highlights. Create My Widget lets you whip up custom desktop widgets just by describing what you want.

Hardware and security

Googlebook supports Android apps via the Play Store—think Photoshop, Lightroom, CapCut, plus streaming services and Android games. Hardware-wise, you will find models crafted from aluminum, magnesium alloy, or even carbon fiber. Some versions feature stunning 2.8K OLED touchscreens, haptic glass trackpads, and backlit keyboards.

Intel and Qualcomm processors run the show, backed by dedicated NPUs that can churn through 45 TOPS of AI horsepower. That means these laptops stay sharp and responsive, all day.

Security-wise, it’s ChromeOS at the core, with Titan hardware root of trust, malware detection right on the device, and an isolated Linux environment. And let’s not forget Glowbar—it’s back, showing launch status, battery info, and Gemini-related animations.

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