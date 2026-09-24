Mivi One 5G launched in India at Rs 14,999 with 6000mAh battery and Snapdragon chip

New Delhi:

Mivi One 5G- the first ever smartphone from the company – has finally launched in India. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and packs a 90Hz display, a 50MP camera, and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Price and availability

When it comes to price, Mivi launched the One 5G in three options for India:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 15,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at Rs 16,999

The handset will be available in five colour options:

Blue

Burgundy

Pink

Green

Navy Blue

First official sales will start from October 8 via the Flipkart store, just in time for the Big Billion Days sale – clubbed with some introductory offers.

Here is a sneak peek at the offer during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale:

The 4GB variant will start at Rs 11,999.

If you want more RAM, the 6GB and 8GB versions, then they are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 after discounts and bank offers.

Specifications

Talking about the features, the new Mivi One 5G smartphone comes with a 6.745-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 2.5D cover glass. Out of the box, it runs Pure Android 16, and Mivi’s promised updates all the way to Android 18.

Inside, it’s driven by the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Mivi claims it pulls an AnTuTu score close to 490,000.

For cameras, you get a 50MP main rear shooter with PDAF, backed up by a secondary lens. Up front, there’s an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery life’s not a worry here—there’s a big 6,000mAh battery inside, and it supports 18W charging. The phone comes in at 9.15mm thick and weighs 210 grams.

The six-microphone system improves audio

Mivi also throws in its ClearTalk feature powered by its Neural Voice Engine, aiming to cut down background noise- traffic, wind, random chatter, even music- when user is on the call. The device carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Additional perks

If someone is looking for extras, then for them Mivi has bundled the phone with more perks for Jio customers:

A year of Canva Pro

One month of Hotstar Mobile + Hollywood

An 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan with 5,000GB Google Cloud storage

50GB on Jio’s AI Cloud.

One year warranty

The One 5G is covered by a one-year warranty. And if someone need service, then Mivi claims over 500 service centers across India, plus free pickup and drop support across more than 19,000 PIN codes.

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