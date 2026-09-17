GoogleBook AI laptop with OLED display teased; pre-orders to begin September 21

New Delhi:

Google is diving into the laptop market with the new GoogleBook—a device built around AI that could shake up its hardware lineup. They’re keeping details close, but the company confirmed pre-orders kick off September 21 in New York. This launch comes right on the heels of Google’s global Pixel 11 smartphone reveal.

AI at the center, with a sharp OLED display

The GoogleBook is not just another sleek laptop. It’s expected to feature an OLED screen paired with Google’s Gemini AI system. Google wants people to see this as more than a regular computer—it’s aiming for something smarter, faster, and deeply integrated with its existing services.

An early leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav on X suggests the GoogleBook will flaunt “Google Intelligence” features powered by Gemini, along with a fresh design and something called a Magic Pointer—think instant access to Gemini AI tools.

There is also word of a Signature Globar feature, but Google hasn’t given anything official on these extras yet.

Seamless connection with Android phones

A standout feature for the GoogleBook is that it is working hand-in-hand with Android smartphones. Expect to use apps from your phone right on the laptop’s large display. One anticipated tool, Cast My Apps, should let you mirror or stream apps straight from your Android device onto the laptop.

Switching between phone and laptop? Google wants that to be completely frictionless.

Running on Android 17 (Not ChromeOS)

Here is something different: sources say the laptop will run Android 17 instead of ChromeOS. That’s a pretty major shift for Google’s laptop strategy. With Android at the core, users should get quick access to favorite apps and all the familiar Android features, but on a bigger screen. Google is also working with hardware partners like Asus, Acer, Dell, and HP to build out the GoogleBook ecosystem.

Challenging Apple’s MacBook

If Google gets this right, the GoogleBook stands to compete directly with top-shelf laptops like Apple’s MacBook. By controlling both the hardware and the software, Google can create seamless integration between its laptops, Android smartphones, and Gemini AI services. Still, we’re waiting for official specs, prices, and a full rundown of what the GoogleBook can do—it’s all anticipation for now.

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