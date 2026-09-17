Exclusive: Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi's vocal debut, says 'her voice has become the backbone…'

A new musical chapter is beginning for Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan, sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan's wife, as she makes her vocal debut with her first-ever album, Chants for Unity. It brings together sacred compositions, Indian classical music and a message of peace and togetherness.

The project is a family collaboration. Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, have come together for the album. Subhalakshmi's voice forms an important part of the nine-track project. Amjad Ali Khan exclusively told India TV about his wife's singing journey.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi's singing journey

Amjad Ali Khan spoke to India TV about his wife's singing journey and how the album came together. He told us, “Subhalakshmi ji has always had a wonderful voice, but her singing has been a very personal and inward journey. We have always wanted to share this music with the world. After a lot of persuasion from Amaan and Ayaan, she finally agreed. We started this journey spontaneously but her voice has become the backbone of this album. I can safely say that her voice brings all the key elements that this album required- authenticity, devotion, musical depth and most importantly the warmth.”

Subhalakshmi lends her voice to five sacred compositions on the album. They include Navagraha Shlokam, Krishna Stuti, Shantakaram, Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu and Lakshmi Stuti. For Subhalakshmi, the album marks her first step into the spotlight as a vocalist. She comes from a family with a deep connection to India's musical traditions and has been surrounded by music for years.

Talking about the album, she shared, “This vocal journey has been deeply personal for me. To be able to lend my voice to these sacred compositions and be part of an album that carries such a beautiful message of unity is truly special. Music and prayer have always had a very intimate place in my heart, and this experience has allowed me to bring those two worlds together. I feel grateful to have shared this journey with my husband and sons, Amaan- Ayaan. I hope these chants bring peace, love and a sense of harmony to everyone who listens.”

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash on mother Subhalakshmi's singing debut

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash also spoke about their mother's debut. They said, “We are particularly moved that our mother makes her vocal debut on this album. Hearing her sing adds something incredibly intimate and beautiful to the project. For us, this album is ultimately a celebration of devotion, love and the belief that music can transcend every boundary.”

Chants for Unity brings together two generations of the Bangash family's sarod tradition with sacred chants, shlokas, stotras and kirtan. The album combines the sound of the sarod with the human voice while staying rooted in Indian musical traditions.

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