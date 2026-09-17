Samsung Galaxy S26 price hiked by Rs 12,000 in India: Check new price list

New Delhi:

Samsung, a leading brand in the consumer electronics segment, seems to be going on for miles this year and not holding back, as the Galaxy S26 just got a price hike. Both storage options are now Rs 12,000 more than the earlier price tags. With this change, the base model for the phone will be around Rs 99,999, landing it right near Rs 1 lakh. The new applicable price will be live from September 20.

When Samsung first launched the S26 in India earlier this year, the starting price was Rs 87,999. Now, after this latest increase, it’s knocking right against Apple territory.

Here’s a quick breakdown:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: From Rs 87,999 to Rs 99,999.

12GB RAM and 512GB storage: From Rs 1,07,999 to Rs 1,19,999.

These new prices kick in from September 20. Right now, if you are trying to find a Galaxy S26, Amazon India will be showing the device as ‘out of stock ’, and Flipkart only has a few units left (at the time of writing).

What does the Galaxy S26 offer so far?

The Galaxy S26 comes with a sharp 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness that hits 2,600 nits. Under the hood, there’s an Exynos 2600 chip, paired with 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, you get a triple setup on the rear: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The handset will be backed by a 4,300mAh battery, which further comes with 25W wired charging and wireless charging support.

The handset runs Android 16, which is further layered with Samsung’s One UI, is fortified with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, has an Armour Aluminium frame, and is rated IP68 against water and dust.

Comparing the flagship price with Apple: Samsung’s hike basically puts the S26 right up against the iPhone 17. Apple’s latest starts at Rs 99,900 after its own revision. Now, the S26’s base model is Rs 99 more expensive than the iPhone 17.

If you are considering picking one from the series, then customers need to be quick. So, check the stock before September 20, or you will have to pay extra.

ALSO READ:

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may come with 5x Telephoto camera: Know more

iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which foldable phone is more powerful?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Review: Peak foldable performance with a few notable omissions