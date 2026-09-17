Spotify adds new setting to stop kids’ music from affecting recommendations and wrapped

New Delhi:

Spotify just rolled out a new feature that parents are probably going to love. Now, there’s a simple switch that lets you keep those endless repeats of kids’ songs from messing up your music recommendations. So, next time you play “Baby Shark” or a Disney soundtrack for the little ones, you do not have to worry about Spotify thinking you actually want more nursery rhymes in your Discover Weekly.

You can find this toggle on the mobile app- it’s already available for Free and Premium users everywhere.

Kids’ music will not be affected by the weekly or daily mix

By default, it is switched on, which means kids’ music will still influence what Spotify suggests for you unless you go in and turn it off manually.

Once you disable the setting, you will still be free to search, stream, or add children’s songs to playlists.

The big difference is that Spotify stops using those tracks to curate your personalised recommendations or shape your listening insights.

Spotify also changes wrapped data

For parents who often play TV show soundtracks, animated movie tunes, or lullabies, this update is a game changer. It keeps your kids’ listening sessions from altering the music Spotify recommends for you—so your personal playlists and mixes stay tailored to your actual taste.

Furthermore, the platform has features that work retroactively. Let us say that you have been playing kids’ music for years – once you switch off the toggle, Spotify will be eligible to remove tracks from your past listening data.

So songs that once used to be queued will be out. Give it a day or two (up to 48 hours) for everything to update in your recommendations.

How to stop kids’ music from affecting Spotify recommendations

Here’s how to set it up:

Open Spotify and tap your profile picture in the top-left corner.

Go to Settings and privacy.

Find Content and display.

Look for “Include kids' and family music in taste profile.”

Turn it off.

After you have done this, your music recommendations and listening insights won’t factor in any eligible children’s tracks.

This update comes alongside Spotify’s managed accounts for kids.

If your child is under 13, you can set up a separate account for them, complete with parental controls.

These accounts are available in several countries, and let kids build their own music library and Wrapped experience—so your taste stays yours, and theirs stays theirs.

It’s just another way Spotify helps families keep their listening habits separate.

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