boAt partners with Spotify Premium in India, bundles 4-month subscription with select audio products

New Delhi:

boAt has reportedly teamed up with Spotify Premium to level up how people in India listen to music. Now, if you buy selected boAt audio products, you will get 4 months of Spotify Premium without any need to pay an extra charge for the first 12 weeks.

Select boAt products to include Spotify Premium offer

For one, you get boAt’s hardware paired with Spotify’s ad-free streams. That covers uninterrupted listening, offline downloads, and rich, high-quality sound. Basically, buy the right boAt gear, and they will toss in Spotify Premium free for four months. That means endless music with no interruptions, plus you can download songs to listen offline, all while enjoying better audio.

'HALF the Experience' campaign highlights better audio

They are not just giving out free subs; rather, they are running a campaign to hype it up. It’s called “HALF the Experience". The idea is, who wants half-baked sound? The spot has artist Chaar Diwari performing at this weird, unfinished concert—half the instruments, half the stage—so you get the point. Then, the campaign pushes you to make the switch: get the full experience with boAt and Spotify Premium. According to boAt, today’s younger crowd cares a lot about getting great sound and smooth, easy access to music.

Focus on premium music experience

On the partnership, boAt spokesperson said that they have always backed the idea that good music deserves better sound. Joining forces with Spotify Premium just opens up an even more immersive way to enjoy entertainment. It fits with Boat's bigger plan, which is not just about the hardware but building a whole experience that brings together tech, content, and culture.

boAt continues to expand its consumer ecosystem

Since starting in 2015, boAt has grown into a top player in India’s consumer tech scene, making everything from audio gadgets to wearables and smart devices. They're doubling down on their 'Make in India' push too, building more products locally. Deals like this with Spotify Premium help boAt give users even more value, adding services to their hardware.

The offer is live now to grab with only selected boAt product at specific stores.

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