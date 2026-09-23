ChatGPT Privacy Center rolling out soon: Manage memory, chats, apps and data settings

New Delhi:

OpenAI has started rolling out a new Privacy Centre for ChatGPT, making it simpler to understand and manage your privacy settings. It’s basically a hub that lays out all your privacy options and points you right to the controls you need, instead of making you dig through menus.

This Privacy Centre does not replace ChatGPT’s current privacy settings; rather, it is more of a guide that tells you what each control actually does and helps you find them.

So, what’s inside?

The Privacy Center splits everything into three sections:

Personalised chats and ads

Chat privacy

Data use and access.

The first section, Personalised chats and ads, is all about the features that customise your ChatGPT experience—things like memory, personalised ads, and location controls (if that’s available for you). Here, you get to see how these features work and how to adjust their settings. One thing to remember: just deleting a chat doesn’t automatically wipe out the Memory saved from that conversation. If you want to clear Memory, you have to do that in its own section.

Next is chat privacy

This section focuses on temporary chats, where you can get info about how these work or start a new temporary conversation right from here. Temporary Chats do not pop up in your history, don’t create or change memory, and OpenAI doesn’t use them to improve its AI models, as long as they stay temporary.

Data use and access

The last section, Data use and access, groups everything related to connected apps, improving OpenAI’s models, account security, and exporting or deleting your data. If you are on a personal account, you will see the model improvement setting—here, you choose whether your chats help OpenAI make its models better. Turn it off, and your future chats will not be used for that purpose (although it does not delete or remove chats you already had). You will also find info about connected apps and their permissions.

Privacy Center

Accessing the Privacy Center is easy. If you’re signed in on the web, just open your account menu, go to Help, then Privacy Center. On iOS or Android, open Settings and tap Privacy Center. It’s available to Free, Go, Plus, Pro, and Business users, but not for Enterprise, Edu, or ChatGPT for Healthcare. Your plan, region, and workspace settings can affect when you see it.

And do not worry: just opening the Privacy Center will not mess with your privacy settings or delete anything. It’s just there to help you stay in control.

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