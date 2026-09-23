Samsung Galaxy A36 5G gets Rs 9,609 price cut on Amazon: Check price, specs and offer

New Delhi:

Amazon has just dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, a handset that comes loaded with features like a crisp AMOLED screen, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a 50MP camera with OIS, and backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The handset is listed for under Rs 30,000, which makes it an appealing deal if you want a Samsung handset that feels premium but does not burn a hole in your pocket.

About the offer and discount on the Amazon store

Here’s the breakdown—the Galaxy A36 5G was originally priced at Rs 37,999, and Amazon usually lists it closer to Rs 36,499. At present (by the time of writing), the price has plunged to Rs 28,390, which is a big price cut of Rs 9,609. If you are planning to buy the device and plan to pay with an Axis Bank Credit Card on EMI then you might save up to Rs 3,000 more, which brings the total down to Rs 25,390 after adding offers.

Amazon's also offering a no-cost EMI plan, starting at Rs 740 a month. Want to trade in your old phone? Depending on its model and condition, you can snag up to Rs 26,550 off through Amazon’s exchange deal.

Features of Galaxy A36 5G

Display: Talking about the Galaxy A36 5G, the device will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which further supports a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Protection: The handset comes with a slim design, and Samsung added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for extra durability. With an IP67 rating, it can handle dust and water, too. Performance: The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and further accompanied by 8 GB of RAM to get enough strength for multitasking. Samsung also beefed up the vapor chamber cooling—as it is 15 per cent bigger to keep things chill while you are gaming or doing multitasking. Photography: Talking about the camera, the Galacy A26 5G comes with a 50MP main shooter with OIS, plus an 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro. On the front, it features a 12MP camera up, along with a few smart AI perks like Circle to Search and handy photo editing tools. Battery: The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, which could let you go through a day with multitasking smoothly. It further supports 45W fast charging, so you may not get stuck by a wall outlet for long.

Overall, if you want a value-packed 5G smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G’s current Amazon deal is worth a serious look.

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