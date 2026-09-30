Noise Homestage Soundbar series launched in India at Rs 4999 onwards with Dolby Atmos

New Delhi:

Noise, a popular brand known for smartwatches and earbuds, has just entered the home audio scene in India by launching the new Homestage soundbar lineup. Diving into the home entertainment segment, the new sound system comes with four new soundbars: Homestage 2.1, 3.2, 5.1, and 5.2.4.

With the new soundbar launch, it seems like Noise is looking to enhance the OTT experience at home for customers who value sound and a good-quality audio experience. The soundbar could be a perfect fit for a living room as well as for making it a home theatre for an enhanced listening experience.

(Image Source : NOISE HOMESTAGE SOUNDBAR INDIA)Noise Homestage Soundbar India

Noise Homestage 5.2.4: Features

The topmost variant from the recently launched soundbar is the Homestage 5.2.4, which claims to deliver clear and strong sound – supporting 700W peak output for loud and clear sound.

It supports real Dolby Atmos and 4 height channels that help to enhance the sound around the room for a full-on 3D audio experience.

The soundbar further comes with two wired 6.5-inch subwoofers, which help make the audio richer, with deeper bass around the area and not just in the corner.

It has two wireless rear satellites, so you do not need to snake cables across your floor.

There are touch controls right on the bar, along with 12-step manual bass and treble adjustment. This would help you to get the sound just right wherever the sound system is placed.

The sound system further comes with modern ports like Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI (with eARC/ARC), optical, USB, and AUX ports.

Other variants:

In case you think that the top variant was too fancy, then Noise offers three other soundbars with slightly lower specifications and budget. Here are the details:

Homestage 2.1 is the entry-level option sound system that supports 90W output, a dedicated sub, wall-mounting, four EQ presets and Dolby Atmos. It is claimed to be a good fit for those who want a simple music experience.

Homestage 3.2 comes with 200W output, which is claimed to be a great medium-sized room.

Homestage 5.1 hits 500W output and further includes wireless rear satellites, full Dolby Atmos and custom EQ modes for news, music and movies.

Price in India and colour variants

The new Noise Homestage soundbars are available to buy from the official website of the company, and here are the variants, their prices and colour options available for the customers:

Homestage 2.1 with 90W output and 2.1 channels is priced at Rs 4,999 and available in Black colour only.

Homestage 3.2 with 200W output and 3.2 channels is priced at Rs 8,999 and available. Colour has not been announced yet (by the time of writing).

Homestage 5.1 comes with 500W output and 5.1 channels is priced at Rs 14,999. The system will be available in two colour options- Black and Silver

Homestage 5.2.4 comes with 700W output and 5.2.4 channels. It is priced at Rs 24,999 and will be available in Black and Silver colour options

ALSO READ:

Google Home Speaker goes global: Gemini AI, 360-degree sound and smart home features unveiled

Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL speakers launched with Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay 2 support: Details here

Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Gen 4 with Alexa Plus support launched