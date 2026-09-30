Amarinder Singh Raja Warring quits as Punjab Congress chief in big shakeup months before assembly polls

New Delhi:

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has resigned as the Punjab Congress president, with the party expected to announce his successor within the next 24 to 48 hours. The development comes just amid a long-standing feud between Warring and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the party's leadership in the state ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

Factions had emerged, with Punjab Congress leaders and MLAs siding with either of the two leaders and making a beeline to the central leadership in an apparent show of strength.

Former minister Vijay Inder Singla, Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are among the names being considered for the post following Warring's exit, according to sources.

Sources, however, said the Congress leadership has finalised Singla’s name, and an official announcement could be made on October 2. The move is part of the party’s reported plan to change its state president in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Pratap Singh Bajwa is expected to continue as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and will retain his position, according to sources.

The Warring-Channi feud and Punjab Congress leadership tussle

The differences between Channi and Warring had emerged as a major source of friction in the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The dispute intensified in June 2026, when the Congress high command constituted a three-member observers' panel comprising Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav to assess the party's organisational situation in Punjab. The panel consulted around 67 party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, former ministers and district-level functionaries. According to reports, a majority of those consulted had backed Channi for the post of Punjab Congress president.

Despite the feedback, the Congress leadership retained Warring as the Punjab Congress president on July 1 and appointed Channi chairman of the party's campaign committee for the 2027 polls. The decision triggered resentment among Channi's supporters, who had wanted a change in the state leadership.

On July 3, more than 20 sitting and former Congress MLAs and several senior leaders gathered at Channi's residence in Rupnagar and publicly backed him, with the group calling for the leadership decision to be reconsidered. The Channi camp maintained that the party needed a change at the top in Punjab.

The Congress then stepped up efforts to contain the factional dispute. Bhupesh Baghel, then the party's Punjab in-charge, met Channi and his supporters on July 11. Leaders from the Channi camp reiterated their demand for Warring's removal, while Baghel said the concerns raised by party leaders would be conveyed to the high command. Warring was not part of that meeting.

The differences remained visible through August, when supporters of the Channi and Warring camps were involved in rival poster campaigns, slogans and clashes during the Congress's organisational programme, "har booth Congress mazboot". The developments highlighted the continuing factional divide within the state unit.

By September, the two leaders briefly appeared to set their differences aside. On September 15, Channi and Warring shared the stage at a Congress protest in Chandigarh alongside newly appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot. The public show of unity came after months of disagreement over the state leadership, although the earlier rivalry had remained a significant feature of the Punjab Congress.

The leadership dispute nevertheless continued to weigh on the party. In September, Pilot undertook consultations with Congress leaders and workers in Punjab after replacing Baghel as state in-charge. The exercise formed part of the high command's efforts to address organisational concerns ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The prolonged tussle eventually culminated in the Congress deciding to change its Punjab unit chief, with Warring resigning from the post on September 30, 2026.

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