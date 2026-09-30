Hero Indian pilot on flydubai flight prevented 9/11-like terror attack despite stabbing, saved 180 lives

Dubai:

Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after a violent incident broke out inside the cockpit. An Indian national was the captain who fought with the co-pilot of a flydubai flight after the latter allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, according to Israeli media reports.

Ynet News reported that the captain helped prevent what Israeli authorities are investigating as an attempted terrorist attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Channel 12 also identified the captain as being of Indian origin. The flight, carrying 180 passenger, including 27 children, eventually made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Omani co-pilot allegedly tried to crash plane

According to Ynet, the co-pilot was an Omani national and is suspected of attempting to crash the aircraft during a confrontation inside the cockpit. Israeli officials said the Indian captain fought with him, with help from passengers, and the alleged attacker was eventually subdued. Ynet reported that the co-pilot was also stabbed during the struggle. Israeli authorities are treating the incident as a suspected terrorist attack, although the investigation is still underway.

The aircraft had transmitted emergency signals during the incident. According to Ynet, Flight FZ1073 first sent squawk code 7700, indicating a general emergency, followed by code 7500, which signals unlawful interference and is commonly associated with a hijacking. The aircraft also underwent a rapid descent, dropping from around 34,000 feet to 14,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data cited by Ynet.

Passengers rushed towards cockpit after hearing screams

Passenger accounts cited by Ynet described scenes of panic after screams were heard from the cockpit. One passenger said people opened the cockpit door and saw blood, while another described an attacker with a knife who had stabbed one of the pilots. Several passengers then entered the cockpit and helped subdue the alleged attacker.

One passenger said a relief pilot who was travelling on the flight was called to the cockpit after the screams were heard. Other passengers then joined the effort to restrain the attacker. Ynet reported that one pilot was seriously wounded, while another injured pilot remained capable of landing the aircraft. Both pilots were subsequently hospitalised in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli official says major attack was averted

An Israeli official who spoke to N12, the digital platform of Channel 12, described the incident as a serious attack that was ultimately prevented. According to the official, one pilot stabbed the other and then allegedly attempted to bring the aircraft down, with the situation being compared to the September 11 attacks. The official said the suspected attempt involved either hijacking the plane and forcing it to the ground or crashing it.

Flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after emergency

The aircraft eventually diverted from its planned route and landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia. flydubai confirmed that Flight FZ1073 had experienced an "inflight incident" and said all passengers were safe and being looked after. The airline said it had opened an investigation and was cooperating with the relevant authorities.

The incident triggered a major security response in Israel, with fighter jets scrambled while authorities tried to establish what was happening aboard the aircraft. Israeli officials later said the emergency signal appeared to have been triggered by violence between the pilots. The investigation is now focused on what happened inside the cockpit, the co-pilot's actions and how the incident developed into a situation that authorities believe could have resulted in the aircraft being deliberately crashed.

Indian captain's role comes under focus

The Indian captain's role has emerged as a key part of the developing account of the incident. Israeli media specifically reported that he fought with the Omani co-pilot in an effort to prevent the aircraft from crashing. Passengers also helped restrain the alleged attacker, allowing the aircraft to remain under control and eventually land safely in Saudi Arabia.

The exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the motive and sequence of events inside the cockpit, remain under investigation. Flydubai has so far described the incident as an inflight incident involving the pilots and said it would provide further updates as information is verified.

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Crash attempt, knife attack on pilot and a 17,000 feet drop: How chaos unfolded midair on flydubai flight