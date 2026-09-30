Apple Pay finally launches in India: How to set up and use it on iPhone with Axis Bank cards

New Delhi:

Apple Pay finally arrives in the Indian market, enabling a number of Apple device users to access service in the country. The digital wallet is Apple exclusive, which will enable the user to make effortless payments digitally without needing any OTP or password, just the authentication. It is the most anticipated entry, which claims to help in the boom of digital payments in the nation.

The launch will enable the company so that the owner will complete transactions easily in physical stores with the help of the app.

What is Apple Pay and how does it work in India?

Apple Pay is a hardware-encrypted payment service which only works with the native Apple Wallet app on Apple devices.

Unlike standard net banking or standard card checkouts in India, Apple Pay bypasses the need for manual OTP inputs or 4-digit PINs.

Instead, the online payments will be authorised directly on your device, which will further use various modes for authentication on Apple device, like:

Face ID

Touch ID

Device passcodes

Apple claims that this will make the digital transaction significantly faster than before.

Talking about security, it is maintained with tokenisation technology, which means the user can use their actual card number, which can be shared with any merchant or stored.

Partner banks and current ecosystem constraints

Launch partner: Axis Bank (Visa and Mastercard credit cards only).

Apple Pay do not support: Debit cards UPI transactions Credit cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank or SBI.



Future plans: To add further more banking partners who are expected to join the servier in the coming months.

How to set up Apple Pay on your iPhone?

Setting up your Axis Bank credit card for Apple Pay will not be a time-consuming process if you know how to work on it. Here are some smart steps to follow to activate it:

Open the Apple Wallet app on your iPhone.

Tap the "+" (Plus) icon placed on the top right corner.

Then select Credit or Debit Card

Then tap on Continue.

Scan your Axis Bank Visa or Mastercard credit card or you may enter the card details manually.

Verify the card via a one-time passcode which will be sent on the registered bank via SMS (Axis Bank is currently the launch partner only).

Alternatively, open the Axis Bank Mobile App and tap on ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ which is available under the credit card management tab.

Once your details are verified, your card will be ready to use for instant contactless and online usage.

How to use Apple Pay for offline and online payments for purchase

In retail stores (Contactless tap-to-pay)

Double-click the Side Button (or Home Button on Touch ID models) on your iPhone.

Authenticate via using Face ID, Passcode or Touch ID.

Hold the top portion of your iPhone (or display of your Apple Watch) near the merchant’s contactless payment terminal until you see a checkmark on your screen.

In apps and web checkout

When checking out on supported apps or websites in Safari, simply tap the "Pay with Apple Pay" button and authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID- which will eliminate the hassle of re-entering card numbers, CVVs, or billing addresses.

Eligible devices for Apple Pay

To use Apple Pay in India, users need to have the following devices, which will be compatible with the app. Here is the list:

iPhone XR or later variants

Handset that runs on iOS 18.

Apple Watch Series 6 and above

Wearables that run on watchOS 11 and above (paired with iPhone XR or newer devices).

iPads with Touch ID or Face ID

MacBooks with Touch ID (though the Mac support will roll out soon in India).

Major supported merchants at launch

At launch, several top Indian retail and online brands accept Apple Pay, including:

E-commerce or food delivery players like Zomato, Blinkit, Tata 1mg, Ixigo and more

Retail and lifestyle stores like Apple Store locations, Reliance brands, Croma, Chaayos, and more.

Benefits:

Apple users will have to continue to earn their standard Axis Bank credit card rewards and points on all Apple Pay transactions.

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