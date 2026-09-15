Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may come with 5x Telephoto camera: Know more

New Delhi:

Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Ultra is already getting buzz, long before its official launch—rumours and leaks are everywhere. The new Galaxy S27 series is expected early next year, with the Ultra model headlining the lineup.

4x Telephoto camera rumour reportedly false

One rumour that’s gained traction comes from Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung tipster. According to them, Samsung is not ditching the 5x periscope telephoto camera on the S27 Ultra. It should stick with the same 1/2.52-inch sensor we saw on the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra. That’s a little odd, since earlier reports hinted Samsung might switch things up with a 4x telephoto camera instead, using a bigger 1/1.9-inch 50-megapixel sensor. The supposed change would have replaced both existing telephoto cameras with just one. But Ice Universe says that’s just not happening, at least for now.

Galaxy S27 Ultra could drop the 3x camera

What isn’t clear yet is the fate of the 3x telephoto camera. Ice Universe did not mention it, which is interesting because other leaks have pointed to Samsung possibly dropping the 3x sensor entirely. The last Ultra model had two dedicated telephoto cameras: a 10-megapixel sensor at 3x and a 50-megapixel sensor at 5x. Both sat alongside the huge 200-megapixel main camera and an ultra-wide shooter, plus a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. If Samsung really does cut the 3x camera this time, they’ll probably lean more on the 200-megapixel main camera for mid-range zoom duties.

Galaxy S27 Ultra: Expected specifications

Beyond cameras, we have learned a bit about the S27 Ultra’s other hardware from recent leaks. It is expected to have a 6.9-inch display and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. Base models might come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a chunky 5,800mAh battery with support for 25W wireless charging. You can also expect IP68 water and dust resistance.

Galaxy S27 Ultra launch expected in February

Currently, Samsung is tipped to launch the S27 series in February, but nothing’s official yet. The lineup should include the regular S27, S27 Pro, S27+, and of course, the S27 Ultra. But remember, most of what we know right now is based on leaks and prototypes—the specs and features could change before the phones go into production. Real details will probably solidify as we get closer to launch.

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