Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak: May drop 3X telephoto lens for a streamlined triple-camera setup

New Delhi:

Every year starts with Samsung’s new flagship series launch, which comes with premium features, a great camera and a decent battery. As per the recent leaks, it is tipped that the company will be launching the Galaxy S27 Ultra in the early quarter of 2027, but with a major camera overhaul. As per the leaks, it is speculated that the device will discontinue the 3x telephoto camera on the device. Instead of a telephoto shooter, the company will directly bring in the 5x periscope telephoto shooter.

The new one surfaced first on X (formerly known as Twitter), where a tipster named Ice Universe is considered to be one of the most reliable tech platforms. The platform shared some details about the early prototypes from Samsung, showcasing that the device will stick with just 3-rear cameras: a high-res main sensor, an ultra-wide, and a 5x periscope.

Removing the telephoto camera: What impact will it make?

For those who prefer to use any zoom between 1x and 5x, the handset will use in-sensor, which is cropping from the main camera. That is a shift from dedicated optics to software tricks, a bold move, and not totally unheard of.

Several rumours have surfaced that state that the device will come with the following camera features:

A new ISOCELL HP6 main sensor (200MP)

A 50MP ultra-wide lens

A 50MP 5x periscope telephoto

Other hardware of Galaxy S27 Ultra: Expectations

Samsung is expected to update the image processing technology on the device. As per the leaks, the tipster stated that the company expects the photographs to be warmer than earlier (Galaxy S26 Ultra). Also, the device may deliver richer looking colours. The device, when compared to the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s cooler and sometimes overly sharp style.

Furthermore, the camera is expected to deliver no further blown-out streetlights or sickly yellow neon. Samsung is further working for deeper, more natural tones even in tricky lighting.

Furthermore, shots in the dark should come out cleaner, the tipster states.

The device will come with a software update too, as it is supposed to reduce shadow noise, which will help to sharpen the low-light images without adding any disturbance with smudges.

Everything is speculations

So far, the details shared are from the tipster and not from the company, so we cannot assure if the leaks are 100 per cent true. Everything will only be confirmed when Samsung teases their upcoming device, which is expected to surface around November 2026.

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