India register second-highest chase in ODI history as Shubman Gill hits 224* and Rohit smacks century

Guwahati:

India have defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the second ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first and what followed was pure carnage by the batting unit of both sides. The pitch offered very little support for the bowlers, as five cricketers scored at least a century each, which is a record in ODI cricket. At the end of the day, India were asked to chase 406 runs, which they did with 39 balls remaining and with that, they sealed the series rather comfortably.

Earlier, the West Indies batters gave a nightmare to the Indian bowlers. Opener John Campbell started the party, scoring a scintillating century in the heat. The 33-year-old lost his opening partner Keacy Carty early, but that didn’t affect his plans, who played an aggressive brand of cricket. He stitched a 110-run partnership with captain Shai Hope and set the tone for the visitors.

After Campbell departed for 101 runs, Hope and Amir Jangoo took over the business and they added an 182-run partnership. None of India’s plans with the ball worked in the middle as West Indies found it too comfortable. In the first ODI, spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav managed to give breakthroughs in the middle overs, but it wasn’t the case in the second, which allowed West Indies to dominate the proceedings.

Eventually, both Hope and Jangoo hit a century each. The West Indies was much more cautious in his approach, but Jangoo played with intent, scoring 114 off only 77 balls. Towards the fag end of the innings, Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja found some success, picking two each and so did Gurnoor Brar, but he also leaked 96 runs in his 10 overs. It is the fourth-most expensive spell for India in ODIs. Meanwhile, West Indies went on to post 406 runs on the board, which is also their highest total in ODI cricket history.

Unstoppable India thump West Indies

The total was expected to put pressure on India, but that was far from reality. The Indian opening duo of Gill and Rohit Sharma changed the complexion of the game with a 255-run stand for the first wicket. With that, they set the record for the second-highest opening stand for India in ODI cricket history, as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s 258 top the charts.

Rohit, who was under tremendous pressure as discussions regarding his future became a common topic for cricket fans, scored a sensational 72-ball century, while India captain Gill went on to do better, hitting the fastest double century in ODIs.He looked unstoppable on the night, as the 27-year-old went on to score unbeaten 223 runs off 113 balls. It is the highest individual score by a captain in ODI history as he beat Virender Sehwag for the record. Rohit, on the other hand, made 101 runs off 75 balls. Virat Kohli added 29, while Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 31 runs as India won with absolute ease.

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Shubman Gill smacks fastest double century in ODI history, only second to Rohit Sharma in most 200s