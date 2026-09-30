iQOO Pad Ultra launched with huge 9020mAh battery: Check price, specifications and availability

New Delhi:

iQOO unveiled the new Pad Ultra in the Chinese market, along with the iQOO 16 and a new gaming headset. The new tablet has been designed for gaming and entertainment purposes. It comes with a large, high-refresh-rate display, along with flagship-grade performance hardware and a super-long battery life, which could support long gameplay sessions.

Those who know, iQOO is known for its gaming capabilities, as it comes with a dedicated Q4 gaming chip and further supports an advanced cooling system for longer gaming sessions. The new tablet runs on OriginOS 7 HD and further includes a Q-flex touch control system.

Price and availability in India

The new iQOO Pad Ultra will be launched in multiple RAM and storage options in the Chinese market. Here is the pricing as per the storage variants:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 92,900)

16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 7,199 (roughly Rs. 1,02,900)

16GB RAM and and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400)

16GB RAM and 1TB model will be priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,28,600),

Colour options:

As per the information available online, the tablet will be available in two colour options: Star Silver and Twilight Black.

Official sale timeline

The Android tablet will go on sale from October 5 in the China market, and the pre-orders are already live for the people based in the country from the official Vivo China website.

Specifications

iQOO's latest Pad Ultra comes with an 8.8-inch 2K AMOLED display, supporting 165Hz refresh rate. The tab is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite-series processor and runs on Android 17-based OriginOS 7. The device will be available with 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

As per the details, the tablet will come with a self-developed Q4 gaming chipset, which helps to improve the frame rates as well as the image quality, which will enhance the gameplay experience.

Gameplay and cooling support for longer gameplay session

As per the information, the tablet comes with five-layer cooling system that comes accompanied with a large active cooling fan- which helps to reduce the temperature of the tablet while gameplay.

iQOO claims that the tab could deliver up to 165fps in selected high-graphic games and features like:

Ray tracing

HDR enhancement

Frame-rate interpolation

QNSS super-resolution rendering

For in-game control, the tablet gets a Q-flex system with a 500Hz sampling rate, dual X-axis linear motors and 4D vibration.

Camera and speakers

The iQOO Pad Ultra tablet comes with a 13-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Along with the camera, the tablet features four symmetrical speakers with Super Audio 8.0, spatial audio and a 10-band equaliser for a great audio experience. The audio system also comes with voice enhancement features for clearer conversations during live gameplay sessions, as well as for video conferencing and for calling purposes.

Battery and connectivity

The new Pad Ultra is backed by a 9,020mAh battery, which is further accompanied by 66W wired charging. On the connectivity front, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port and digital headphones as well- making it a great combination for live gameplay sessions as well as for video conferences.

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