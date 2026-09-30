PM Modi discusses trade, defence and efforts to advance global peace in phone call with Trump

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump during which the two leaders reviewed the India-US bilateral cooperation in defence, trade, energy and critical technologies, besides discussing ways to advance global peace in the wake of ongoing conflicts concerning gloabl peace and security.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward".

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security," he added.

The conversation comes amid ongoing India-US engagement on trade and strategic cooperation, with defence, energy and emerging technologies continuing to be key areas of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar lays out clear lines on terrorism for India-US ties

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underlined terrorism as a key concern for India, saying New Delhi's ties with its partners depend in part on their understanding and acknowledgement of cross-border terrorism originating from neighbouring countries.

His remarks are being viewed as an indirect reference to the recent improvement in US-Pakistan ties and the evolving dynamics in India-US relations.

Jaishankar made the comments on Tuesday while interacting with prominent members of the Indian-American and diaspora community as well as policy experts at a special conversation hosted by the Asia Society. The event was held as the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday.

Referring to the recent upswing in US-Pakistan relations, particularly since US President Donald Trump began his second term in January 2025, Jaishankar said differences in the "sensitivities of each country" were among the factors affecting bilateral ties.

"What for us in India is particularly important is the issue of terrorism. That we feel that as a country perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate, conscious policy over many, many decades," Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.

He added that a lack of understanding or appreciation of India's concerns on terrorism could have an impact on its relationship with the US.

Also Read:

Israel PM Netanyahu says pilot wanted to crash flydubai plane, being interrogated in Saudi Arabia