Jio celebrates 10 years with new offers for 2G and 4G feature phone, starting at Rs 299

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, a leading telecom service provider of India, has just completed a decade of service in India. The company celebrates its 10 years of existence, and they are rolling out a special deal for the JioBharat 4G feature phone users – the phone that aims to reach the millions of 2G connection users across the country. As per the reports, the new offer comes bundled with a 4G phone that gives 6 months of nonstop voice and data in a single recharge.

Offer a timeline for JioBharat 4G feature phone users

The offer will last till Dussehra (October 20, 2026), giving customers enough time to redeem the offer from any JioBharat model: A1, B1, B2, or B3 and get 6 months of service thrown in.

Benefits of the new offer

At Rs 1,499, the JioBharat 4G feature phone offers 6 months of a valid plan, which comes packed with the following:

It offers 14GB of data every month (at a speed of 0.5GB per day) for the total validity

The recharge allows users to have unlimited HD voice calling to any network

Overall, the user will get 300 SMS every month for a total of six months

JioBharat plan for 2G users

Here is the breakdown of the Jio plan:

In case you are using 2G and paying Rs 199 per month for calling, then you could boast yourself to spend Rs 1,200 for 6 months.

With this offer, users will get Rs 1,200 worth of connectivity. Hence, the actual cost of a brand-new 4G phone will be only Rs 299, which may sound relatively suitable to many users.

Do not think that this is just another basic feature phone from the company, as JioBharat offers a whole bunch of additional perks:

For entertainment, it offers JioTV (500+ live TV channels), JioHotstar for live sports and movies and JioSaavn with more than 80 million songs

For payments, JioBharat comes with UPI payments with JioPay, which offers instant payment alerts, and even Sound Box that features straight from the device.

For security, it comes with Jio Safety Shield for protected calls. Further, it can allow you to share your live location with your family.

Talking about the hardware, the device will come with a 2.4-inch display, backed by a removable 2,000mAh battery. It further features HD voice support, a standard headphone jack, and full 4G VoLTE support for a connected experience.

How to get your JioBharat phone?

It is not technical to get your first JioBharat phone easily – whether you are an existing Jio user or switching through MNP or getting a new SIM. Here is how you snag the deal:

1. Buy a JioBharat 4G phone for Rs 1,499 online as well as in-store.

2. You will have to do your first recharge for Rs 123 on that device.

3. The free 6 months will automatically be linked to your phone, so you do not have to worry about the offers that come with this recharge plan. The phone and SIM pair together, and your 6 consecutive 28-day recharge cycles will get queued up, no sweat.

Overall, Jio is giving 2G users a reason to upgrade, with all the perks packed in.

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