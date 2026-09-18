Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery: Check details

New Delhi:

Lava, a leading homegrown smartphone brand, has just rolled out the Bold N4 Pro 5G in India, adding a new chapter to its Bold lineup. This phone’s not just about the usual upgrades—it brings faster 5G, a bigger battery, and smoother hardware under the hood.

Price, availability and colours

LAVA has set the price for the device at Rs. 13,999 for the only variant available, which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can grab it on Amazon starting September 26th at noon.

It comes in Monaco Blue and Opulent Lilac, so there is a bit of style to go with the specs.

Also, Lava continues its Free Service at Home offer, meaning if anything goes wrong, they will sort it out at your doorstep, anywhere in India.

Specifications

The N4 Pro sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Unisoc T8200 5G chip, paired with 6GB RAM, but you can tap into another 6GB of virtual RAM when you need that extra push. Storage is set at 128GB, which should fit most people’s needs.

Out of the box, you get Android 16 with a clean software setup—at least, that’s what Lava promises. Details on special features are still under wraps.

50-Megapixel camera and 6000mAh battery

For photography, the device comes with an AI-enhanced dual-camera system on the back, anchored by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Lava has kept the specifics on the secondary camera and the selfie shooter quiet for now. Talking about the battery, the device is backed by a6,000mAh battery, which claims to come with a serious upgrade that should keep the phone running all day and well into the next. So far, the charging details are yet to be unveiled by the company.

The phone is protected by an IP64 rating, so dust and water splashes will not be an issue.

Design details

From a design angle, the N4 Pro keeps things modern with a flat rear panel and a raised, rounded-rectangle camera module on the top left. That module holds two big camera lenses, a mystery third circle, and an LED flash. The frame is flat, and the power/volume buttons sit on the right for easy access. Up front, there’s a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Simple, but it works.

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