TRAI tightens spam call rules with AI detection, A2P call charges and new restrictions

New Delhi:

TRAI has just raised the bar on fighting spam calls and messages, as it is using AI to spot suspicious numbers more effectively. Telecom operators have to share details about numbers tied to potential spam, and if a sender uses lots of different numbers that keep getting flagged, there is an extra layer of scrutiny.

The new rules have further tightened up how automated commercial calls are handled, introduced a specific fee for certain A2P calls, and given consumers a formal way to appeal. On top of that, call-management apps now face additional restrictions.

With the updated rules, telecom companies need to start using AI to flag mobile numbers that look like they are involved in spam. They are not working alone, either, as they have to share info about suspicious numbers with other providers.

If several numbers connected to the same sender start raising red flags – specifically, if five or more get flagged within 10-days, the operator can step in and kick off a fresh KYC check, even doing physical verification if needed. If things do not check out, they can block outgoing calls from those numbers. And if the sender keeps breaking the rules, they will cut the line altogether.

New rules for automated commercial calls

Now, about automated commercial calls – those calls made by software, apps, or robots, not actual people punching numbers – TRAI has made it clear that they are tightening the reins there too. This would include:

Robocalls

Autodialed calls

Pre-recorded messages

And anything using artificial or recorded voices.

If a business or anyone else is using these automated systems, they will have to tell their telecom provider and hand over a list of numbers being used. If they don’t, those calls get treated as straight-up unsolicited commercial communications.

A2P calls to attract termination charge

There is a new fee too. Some of these automated calls will cost up to 5 paise per minute to terminate, unless they are coming from a number of series set aside for approved commercial messages or if TRAI has given the green light. In those cases, no fee applies.

(Image Source : TRAI)TRAI

Consumer Appeals and Call-App Restrictions

Consumers can appeal if they believe a telecom provider acted wrongly under these anti-spam rules. TRAI is also adding extra controls on how businesses can use commercial headers and content templates, so they can't just swap them around to dodge the rules.

Finally, apps that manage or filter calls, like Truecaller, are facing tighter restrictions. If a call comes from the 140xx, 1600xx, or 1601xx numbering series, those apps cannot just block or label it as spam across the board. They would rather need to handle those numbers differently to keep legitimate commercial communication flowing.

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