TRAI Report: India’s telecom subscriber base crosses 134.3 crore in May; Airtel leads new user additions

New Delhi:

India’s telecom scene kept up its fast pace in May 2026. TRAI’s latest numbers put the total telecom subscriber base at 134.31 crore. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio did most of the heavy lifting, together bringing in almost 94% of all new connections for the month.

Airtel leads subscriber additions

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer in May by adding 29.80 lakh new subscribers across mobile and fixed-line services.

Out of the total additions:

29.26 lakh were mobile subscribers.

53,809 were fixed-line connections.

Reliance Jio secured the second position by adding 22.55 lakh new subscribers, including:

21.54 lakh mobile users.

1.01 lakh fixed-line subscribers.

Together, Airtel and Jio added 52.36 lakh subscribers, contributing the majority of the 55.60 lakh new telecom users added across the country during May.

India's telecom subscriber base crosses 134 crore

The overall numbers keep rising, as India’s total telecom user count jumped from 133.75 crore at the end of April to 134.31 crore by May’s end. That’s a monthly growth rate of 0.42 per cent which is steady.

Wireless connections continue to grow

The total number of wireless subscribers also registered steady growth during the month.

April 2026: 128.89 crore

May 2026: 129.44 crore

The overall wireless subscriber base includes:

114.58 crore consumer mobile SIMs

13.11 crore Machine-to-Machine (M2M) SIMs

1.17 crore Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connections

The rise indicates increasing demand for mobile connectivity as well as IoT and wireless broadband services.

Jio retains leadership in broadband segment

On the broadband side, Jio still calls the shots. The broadband subscriber base grew from 107.34 crore in April to 108 crore in May.

Among service providers:

Reliance Jio remained the largest broadband provider with 52.96 crore subscribers.

Bharti Airtel followed with 37.60 crore subscribers.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) had 12.90 crore subscribers.

BSNL reported 2.70 crore broadband users.

Atria Convergence Technologies served around 24 lakh broadband subscribers.

TRAI’s latest data basically confirms what everyone in the industry knows: Airtel keeps winning new users, and Jio continues to dominate broadband. The sector’s growth juggernaut rolls on.