This Jio prepaid recharge offers 200 days validity, free JioHotstar, Gemini Pro and Canva Pro Lite subscriptio

New Delhi:

If you are tired of recharging again and again, Jio offers a Rs 2,025 prepaid plan that can help you avoid the hassle. This long-term recharge plan offers 200 days of validity and 2.5GB of high-speed data every day for the full duration—for a total of 500GB of data.

Jio Rs 2,025 plan offers 2.5GB daily data for 200 days

Once you hit your daily data limit, your internet does not cut off; rather, it slows down to 64Kbps. Also, if you are eligible and live in a 5G network-supporting area, then you will get unlimited 5G data without extra charges, based on Jio’s coverage and rules.

Also, users get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day in this recharge.

Free JioHotstar subscription included

Jio has also bundled this recharge plan with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription, along with a Hollywood subscription. With this prepaid plan, users will be eligible to access supported JioHotstar content without needing to purchase a separate subscription.

The combination of long validity, which is bundled with free OTT access, could make this prepaid plan relevant for those who regularly consume streaming content on their smartphones.

18 months of Google Gemini Pro

The prepaid recharge plan further comes bundled with a major AI-related benefit. Jio is offering eligible users Google Gemini Pro at no additional cost for 18 months.

As per the information available, the company values this benefit at Rs 35,100. The offer further includes access to 5,000GB of cloud storage and AI features like Nano Banana.

The availability and eligibility of these benefits may be subject to the applicable offer terms.

JioAICloud and Canva: Benefits

Jio is also offering 50GB of JioAICloud storage with the plan. This means users will get the subscription of 12-month Canva Pro Lite, which is valued at Rs 1,590 (as per the details available). Canva Pro Lite can further provide access to additional design and content-creation features.

To sum it up, here is what you get with Jio’s Rs 2,025 plan:

Jio prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 2025 Benefits to the user Validity 200 days Data benefits 2.5GB high-speed data every day (500GB total) JioAICloud storage 50GB Call and SMS Unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day 5G Unlimited 5G for eligible users JioHotstar access JioHotstar Mobile with Hollywood subscription included Google Gemini Pro access 18 months for free Cloud storage 5,000GB Canva Pro Lite access 12 months for free

So, overall, for 200 days, a Jio user will be getting a long-term recharge with additional streaming packages and some serious AI and cloud benefits.

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