TRAI DND App launched to manage promotional calls, SMS preferences and block unwanted communications easily

New Delhi:

Spam calls and annoying promotional texts are now a daily headache for mobile users in India. TRAI—the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India—stepped in with their official Do Not Disturb (DND) app, letting you manage who can message or call you for promotions, all from your phone.

What is the TRAI DND app?

This is TRAI’s own platform that gives you full control to register, update, and fine-tune your Do Not Disturb preferences right on your smartphone. With this app, you pick the categories of messages and calls you’re willing to receive and block everything else. You can stop most spam, but you’ll still get important alerts and service updates that matter.

(Image Source : APP STORE)TRAI DND App

TRAI DND App: Key features

Here’s what the app lets you do:

Register for Full DND or just block certain categories (Partial DND)

Choose what types of communication you want to allow or reject

Activate your preferences quickly—just verify with an OTP

Check and update your DND status anytime

Enjoy a simple, secure interface that actually makes sense

No calling your telecom operator or dealing with endless menus—just open the app and customise things yourself.

Why should users install the TRAI DND app?

TRAI says the app gives you back control over your phone. You decide what gets through. That means:

Less spam cluttering your inbox and interrupting your day

A cleaner, more transparent telecom experience

You stay on the right side of TRAI rules

Same experience no matter which mobile operator you use

Who can use the TRAI DND app?

Pretty much anyone who's sick of:

Mobile users looking to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls

Customers who want greater control over promotional messages

Users seeking a simple way to update DND preferences

Individuals who want a more transparent communication experience

Helping build a safer telecom ecosystem

At the end of the day, the TRAI DND app is all about handing power back to mobile users. With scams and spam on the rise, having an easy tool like this makes life a little less stressful—and helps build a telecom space in India that’s actually more trustworthy for everyone.