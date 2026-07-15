TRAI says apps cannot block calls from 1600 and 140 number series: Here's what it means for mobile users

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a significant clarification regarding calls received from the 1600 and 140 series. Under the latest directive, spam-detection applications and call filtering will no longer automatically blocked or label these numbers as spam or fraudulent.

The move has been taken to ensure that the important communications from banks, government departments and authorised businesses will reach consumers without unnecessary interruptions.

Why is TRAI protecting 1600 series numbers?

According to TRAI, the 1600 number series is specifically reserved for essential service-related communication. These numbers are primarily used by:

Banks

Insurance companies

Financial institutions

Government departments

Basically, it’s how you get those urgent account alerts, OTPs, policy updates, and other important messages. It turns out that many people have been missing these calls because their apps keep blocking them by mistake.

The new rule also covers 140 series numbers

The 140 series gets similar protection—but for another reason. This one’s all about promotional and marketing calls, but only from registered telemarketers. Even though they’re advertising stuff, they’re still following telecom rules. So, apps can’t blanket-ban or mark them as spam on their own.

How to stop promotional calls instead

If you are tired of marketing calls, TRAI’s advice is simple: skip the spam apps and just activate Do Not Disturb (DND) with your operator or through the TRAI DND app. You can pick what you want to block—either everything, or just certain types of offers—and keep what matters coming through.

Why this decision matters

Real data shows the problem. A huge number of legitimate calls – tens of millions every day – get blocked or ignored because people think they’re spam. That means lots of missed banking alerts and official updates. Blocking of 1600 series calls has shot up by over 200 per cent in just a few months. Every day, hundreds of thousands of these important calls never reach the people who need them.

What mobile users should know

TRAI want to make sure you do not miss crucial information from your bank or the government because of an overzealous spam filter. Marketing calls are still under your control with DND, but important notifications from the 1600 series get extra protection. Keep DND on if you hate promos, but let the vital calls through.