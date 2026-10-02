Vivo T5 Lite 5G, T5 Pro 5G add new RAM and storage options ahead of Flipkart sale

New Delhi:

Vivo just rolled out new versions of its T5 Lite 5G and T5 Pro 5G phones in the Indian market, changing up the RAM and internal storage options. These new updates rolled out after months since the original launches took place. The handsets are listed on Flipkart, but they are not available to buy just yet. The listings show a 'Coming Soon' tag, hinting that these models will likely drop during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale starting October 8.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G: New variant price

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is available in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, and it is priced at Rs. 30,999 on Flipkart. That is a new lower-tier variant compared to the launch lineup from July, which included 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 6GB RAM + 256GB options.

As for the T5 Pro 5G, you can now get it with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 49,999. At launch in April, it came in bigger configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB

8GB RAM + 256GB

12GB + 256GB

Currently, neither of these new variants is available on any of the stores – the official website and store – as well as on Flipkart.

Vivo T5 Lite: 5G Specifications

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720 x 1,600 resolution, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It’s got a dual rear camera led by a 50MP main sensor, plus a 5MP front camera for selfies. Battery? You get a hefty 6,500mAh pack with 44W fast charging, and the phone carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Specifications

The T5 Pro 5G steps things up—a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip under the hood. Cameras include a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP Bokeh sensor at the back, and a 32MP selfie camera. But what really stands out is the massive 9,020mAh battery with 90W fast charging. It’s tough, too, packing both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water.

So, in case you have been waiting for new, possibly more affordable variants of these smartphones, then you need to keep an eye on the Big Billion Days sale. These new options expand your choices – whether you are after more RAM, more storage, or just a better price.

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