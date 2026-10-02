OnePlus 16 to come with 9000mAh battery, 185Hz display and 200MP camera: Launch date revealed

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 16 is the most anticipated smartphone, which is scheduled to launch in the China market on October 12. The company has already started sharing some major details about the smartphone and is teasing the device.

Big battery: Main highlight of the OnePlus 16

Starting with the battery because that's the main highlight of the upcoming device. The smartphone is backed by a 9,000mAh battery, which is a considerably huge jump from the OnePlus 15, which was launched with a 7,300mAh battery. With this new development, OnePlus is planning to launch the device, focusing on the gaming smartphone.

Rumours stated that the phone will come with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Li Jie Louise, an executive at OnePlus, further confirmed the launch of the device via Weibo, so it is confirmed that the device is about to launch for sure.

Gaming-focused smartphone

With huge battery capacity, the OnePlus 16 will focus on gaming performance. At the 2026 OnePlus Gaming Conference, they hinted at new tech aimed at delivering smoother, more responsive gameplay, and the 16 fits that message.

Processor and OS

Under the hood, the smartphone is getting what you would expect from a flagship, as it will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. And for software, it will be the first device to ship with ColorOS 17.

So, in case there are people who are looking for a smartphone with a long battery and a smart processor, then this phone could be a perfect fit.

The upcoming device will feature a display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate, but for supported titles, it cranks all the way up to 185 Hz, which is the first for OnePlus.

Camera details

The OnePlus 16 is said to feature a 200-megapixel main shooter, and further backed by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. There are talks related to the 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor too, placed on the rear end of the device.

The telephoto delivers 3x optical zoom and up to 6x lossless zoom. Up front, you get a 50-megapixel autofocus shooter for selfies and video calls.

Launch timeline

The global launch should land in November 2026, but we do not have a date yet, but expect OnePlus to announce soon.

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