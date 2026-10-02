Xiaomi 17T price goes up again, becoming Rs. 10000 more expensive: Check details here

New Delhi:

Xiaomi just raised the price of the existing 17T in India again by another Rs. 5,000, making a total hike of Rs 10,000. If you plan to buy the device, then you may head to the official store of the company, as well as the Amazon India store, but expect no discount, as all the portals have already upgraded the pricing.

Storage and new price

The smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is now priced at Rs. 69,999, up from Rs. 64,999. The higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage has jumped to Rs. 74,999 from its earlier Rs. 69,999.

Second price hike

This is not the first price hike on the Xiaomi 17T, making the price go up by Rs. 10,000. Back in June (2026), the base model was priced at Rs. 59,999, and the top-end variant was Rs. 64,999.

Then, Xiaomi hiked up the price for both variants by Rs. 5,000 each within a month from the day of launch (in July).

Now, with another round of hikes, the device is available for Rs 10000 more than the launch price. The company has not put out any formal statement yet, but as per tipster Sanju Choudhary, he shared what looks like an official notice to retailers on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the change.

The handset comes in three colour options: Black, Blue and Violet.

Features

The new Xiaomi 17T comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, which is further paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and coupled with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, Xiaomi has again teamed up with Leica for this one- with a triple camera setup:

50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 main sensor

50-megapixel periscope telephoto

12-megapixel ultra-wide

On the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies or video calls.

The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, and is further accompanied by 67W fast charging. Also, the device supports 22.5W reverse charging- so you can actually use your phone to charge your accessories or other gadgets if you want.

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