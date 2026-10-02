Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Xiaomi 17T price goes up again, becoming Rs. 10000 more expensive: Check details here

Xiaomi 17T price goes up again, becoming Rs. 10000 more expensive: Check details here

Written By: Saumya Nigam
Published: ,Updated:

Xiaomi has reportedly increased the price of the Xiaomi 17T in India by Rs. 5,000 across both storage variants. The smartphone now starts at Rs. 69,999 and features a 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, Leica-tuned cameras and a 6,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17T
Xiaomi 17T Image Source : Xiaomi 17T
New Delhi:

Xiaomi just raised the price of the existing 17T in India again by another Rs. 5,000, making a total hike of Rs 10,000. If you plan to buy the device, then you may head to the official store of the company, as well as the Amazon India store, but expect no discount, as all the portals have already upgraded the pricing. 

Storage and new price

The smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is now priced at Rs. 69,999, up from Rs. 64,999. The higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage has jumped to Rs. 74,999 from its earlier Rs. 69,999.

Second price hike

This is not the first price hike on the Xiaomi 17T, making the price go up by Rs. 10,000. Back in June (2026), the base model was priced at Rs. 59,999, and the top-end variant was Rs. 64,999.

Then, Xiaomi hiked up the price for both variants by Rs. 5,000 each within a month from the day of launch (in July). 

Now, with another round of hikes, the device is available for Rs 10000 more than the launch price. The company has not put out any formal statement yet, but as per tipster Sanju Choudhary, he shared what looks like an official notice to retailers on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming the change.

The handset comes in three colour options: Black, Blue and Violet.

Features

The new Xiaomi 17T comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, which is further paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and coupled with up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For photography, Xiaomi has again teamed up with Leica for this one- with a triple camera setup: 

  • 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 main sensor
  • 50-megapixel periscope telephoto
  • 12-megapixel ultra-wide

On the front, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies or video calls.

The handset is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, and is further accompanied by 67W fast charging. Also, the device supports 22.5W reverse charging- so you can actually use your phone to charge your accessories or other gadgets if you want.

ALSO READ:

Xiaomi 18 Pro series launched with dual 200MP cameras and up to 8500mAh battery

Xiaomi 18 Fold takes on iPhone Duo with 6000mAh battery and Triple Leica cameras

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max spotted on with Xring O3 Chip, 15GB RAM and more on Geekbench: Details

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Xiaomi
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Technology

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\