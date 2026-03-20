TRAI data shows big subscriber boost for Airtel in January 2026: Report

New Delhi:

A new TRAI report has been rolled out, showcasing the numbers in telecom users, with the leading players being Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL. It was reported that Airtel has kicked off 2026 with a big escalation when it comes to its user base. As per the TRAI’s latest report, the telecom company has added 4.4 million new mobile subscribers in January 2026, which is a significant jump which could not go unnoticed. With this surge in Airtel’s total wireless subscribers, the number of the company has shot up to 467.7 million from 463.3 million, which was noticed in December 2025.

Jio remains a strong performer

Reliance Jio is always a telecom service provider which is loved by the entire nation due to its reach and economical plans for anyone and everyone. It is still the top player when it comes to overall subscriber numbers in the telecom industry. Jio has brought in 2.4 million new users, pushing its total to a total of up to 491.4 million.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) seems to be having a tough time, as the company lost around 411,000 subscribers in January 2026, dropping its user base to 199 million only. So far, being one of the top three service providers, it is showing that the telecom player might be out of the race, with numbers depleting. But Vi is fighting hard to hold onto its users.

Broadband market breaking records: Jio leads here.

The broadband market is breaking records. By the end of January 2026, India’s broadband subscribers had hit 1.05 billion, edging up from 1.04 billion in February 2026. The telecom player leads here too, with 517.5 million subscribers.

Airtel stands in the second position with a 359.2 million user base and Vodafone Idea (Vi) with 128.9 million; fourth is BSNL at 29.6 million.

Jio leads in market share

Looking at market share, Jio owns more than 49 per cent of broadband users, while Airtel holds just over 34 per cent. There is no doubt—India’s digital scene is growing fast, thanks to cheap data and better networks. The numbers from January make one thing clear: the telecom fight is heating up, Airtel’s on the rise, and Jio isn’t losing its crown any time soon.

TRAI data here