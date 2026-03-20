Government cracks down on illegal betting, blocks 300 websites and apps: Sources

New Delhi:

The government has intensified its crackdown on illegal online gambling and betting platforms by blocking over 300 websites and apps in the latest action, according to sources. With a total of around 8,400 websites now restricted, authorities aim to curb fraud, addiction, and financial risks. The move has been a part of the bigger push, which is helping in cleaning up the digital space and protecting people from addiction and scams. India has been working on cracking down on the illegal gambling and betting sites for a while now.

8,400 platforms have already been banned so far

As per the reports, in total, the government has blocked around 8,400 suspicious websites and applications so far. And after the implementation of the Online Gaming Act, around 4,900 got removed. This highlights the growing seriousness of authorities in safeguarding people's online security.

Any suspicious act from any app or website is closely scrutinised and taken off if it is witnessed that it is not following the government rules.

Types of platforms targeted:

The government is reportedly taking action on almost everything that looks suspicious to them, like the following:

Sports betting websites.

Online casinos with games like slots and roulette.

Peer-to-peer betting exchanges.

Old-school satta and matka networks.

Casino apps, where you put real money.

These places lure innocent people with promises of winning huge money, but they operate without legal oversight, which leaves users wide open to risk.

Why is a government crackdown important for such apps?

Illegal betting sites are not just a problem for law enforcement, but they have also been fuelling money laundering, attracting cyber scams, and causing real issues with addiction.

A lot of unknown sites run from outside India, which are tough to track. But by cutting off access, the government has been looking ahead to protect people and keep gaming within legal limits.

Digitally safe India

Authorities are keeping a closer eye on online platforms these days, and they are removing the suspicious apps and websites faster than usual when they find violations.

The big advice is to stay away from gambling and betting apps that are not properly verified by the government. We all must focus on sticking to the platforms with the official green light.