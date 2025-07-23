Government issued 1,524 directives to block online gambling platforms, informs MoS IT The Directorate General of GST Intelligence Headquarters is empowered under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the IGST Act to instruct intermediaries to block access to unregistered online money gaming platforms.

On Wednesday, Parliament was informed that the government had issued 1,524 orders to block online betting and gambling platforms from 2022 until June 2025. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, stated that the Central Government's policies aim to ensure an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for its users. He confirmed the issuance of 1,524 blocking directions for online betting/gambling/gaming websites and mobile applications during that period.

Prasada explained that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence Headquarters is authorised under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IGST Act to direct intermediaries to block unregistered online money gaming platforms, including offshore ones, that violate the IGST Act. He added that suppliers of online money gaming are also regulated under the Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

State responsible for betting, gambling

The minister clarified that "Betting and gambling" falls under the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, meaning State Legislatures have the power to legislate on these matters. He informed states and union territories are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution of crimes, including action on illegal betting and gambling. On the role of central government, Prasada noted that the Central Government supplements these efforts through advisories and financial assistance for the capacity building of their law enforcement agencies.

Google, Meta under investigation

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating Google and Meta for money laundering linked to illegal online betting and gambling sites. It was reported that the top leaders of these tech companies did not attend a meeting with the ED on July 21, leading officials to issue new requests for them to appear and provide information on July 28. The representatives from these companies had requested a delay from the original July 21 date, citing the need for more time to gather necessary documents and information. The ED granted the extension, requesting their return on July 28 to answer questions and provide statements regarding the investigation.

