TMC rebellion in open? MLA, who skipped Mamata's meet, questions Abhishek over 'fake signature' probe

Kolkata:

Looks like the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress is out in the open as party MLA Sandipan Saha, who skipped the pre-scheduled meeting called by Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, have questioned the TMC leadership for calling the meeting without following proper procedures.

Saha, who is a legislator from the Entally constituency, said a resolution to elect TMC's leader, deputy leader, and chief whip in the West Bengal Assembly was submitted without following the procedures. He further said there was no point in attending Sunday's meeting as no procedure was followed.

"Then, it was scrutinised because the process wasn't followed as per protocol. Now, the subjudice has been passed. Now, another meeting has been called. Was this meeting called after reviewing the procedures? That's why I felt that there was no point in attending this meeting," he told news agency ANI.

He also questioned TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures, saying the Diamond Harbour MP failed to fulfil his responsibility. He stated that the list had many mistakes and Abhishek was responsible for this.

"Submitting the signatures of those who weren't there, this is a huge blunder somewhere. Abhishek Banerjee's name is coming up because he signed the list of MLAs as the General Secretary," he added.

Abhishek's role in the alleged fake signature case has been under scrutiny. The case is related to a TMC letter submitted to the Assembly Secretariat last month. The letter had signatures of around 70 newly elected party MLAs, who offered their support to Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition.

Last week, he was also served a notice by the West Bengal CID, asking him to appear at its Bhabani Bhavan headquarters before it in connection with the probe. To this, Abhishek said he will respond only after consulting his lawyers. "I will surely cooperate with the probe in whatever manner possible," he told reporters.

Coming to Sunday's meeting, it was called at Mamata's Kalighat residence in Kolkata. However, only 20 of the 80 MLAs attended it, forcing the TMC leadership to cancel the meeting. Although Mamata held informal talks with those present. Later, the party leadership blamed the assault on Abhishek in Sonarpur behind MLAs skipping the meeting.

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