'Please wait, we will...': What BJP's K Annamalai said on rumours of launching a new party

Chennai:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Monday addressed the rumours concerning him that he might resign from the saffron party and float a new party.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit asked people to wait, adding that everything will be clear in a couple of days.

"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," Annamalai said.

Speculations are being made that Annamalai is likely to quit the BJP and launch a new political party. He has also sought a meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin, where he could discuss his future in the saffron party. Some reports have suggested that Annamalai could also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his New Delhi visit.

According to speculations, Annamalai could launch his political outfit on his birthday on June 4. Posters have also surfaced in Madurai and Coimbatore portraying him in a '2.0 avatar', which left people pondering that Annamalai could part ways with the BJP.

The discontent between Annamalai and BJP

Earlier, the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had openly questioned the central government over the three-language policy. His X post, in which appealed to the Union Ministry of Education to revoke the policy, had fuelled speculations that he is unhappy with the BJP.

It is worth noting that Annamalai was BJP's star face in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But despite his intense campaigning the party had failed to win even a single seat in the parliamentary polls.

It was because of Annamalai that the BJP and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had parted ways. However, before the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the AIADMK returned to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Annamalai was removed as BJP's state unit chief.

Reportedly, AIADMK had put forth this condition that Annamalai should be removed from Tamil Nadu BJP chief's position. Annamalai had also stayed away from actively participating in the campaigning and didn't contest the Tamil Nadu elections in which the BJP-AIADMK alliance failed.

It remains to be seen now whether Annamalai decides to float his new political outfit or the BJP manages to retain him within the party.

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