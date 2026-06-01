Iran suspends peace talks with US over Israel's fresh strikes on Lebanon: Report

Tehran:

Iran has reportedly suspended its peace negotiations with the United States in a move that could further strain the already delicate ceasefire framework involving Washington and Tehran. The development comes amid growing regional tensions triggered by Israel's ongoing military offensive in Lebanon. According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is widely regarded as being close to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Tehran has decided to halt the discussions for the time being. The report claimed that the pause will continue until Iran's concerns and the interests of allied groups in the region receive greater consideration.

Israel expands military action in Lebanon

Tensions in the Middle East intensified sharply on Monday after the Israeli government ordered fresh strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. The move came a day after Israeli ground troops reportedly advanced to their deepest position inside Lebanon in more than two decades.

At the same time, Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel, with some projectiles targeting areas near the coastal city of Haifa. The developments have raised fresh concerns about a wider escalation despite an existing ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.

Netanyahu govt announces new strikes

In a joint statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the military had been instructed to target locations in Beirut's southern suburbs, commonly known as Dahiyeh. The statement accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and carrying out "attacks against our cities and citizens." Israeli authorities said the latest military action was a response to those alleged violations.

Residents flee Dahiyeh after warning

Hezbollah had agreed to stop attacks on Israel when a ceasefire was reached in mid-April. However, the group resumed its operations after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which Israel described as acts of self-defence.

Following Israel's latest warning, scenes of panic unfolded in Dahiyeh as large numbers of residents rushed to leave the area. Roads leading out of the suburb became heavily congested as people attempted to move to safer locations. Dahiyeh is widely regarded as a stronghold of Hezbollah and enjoys significant support among local residents.

Deadly Airstrikes reported in Southern Lebanon

Overnight Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon reportedly killed six people, according to the state-run National News Agency. Among the victims was a Syrian citizen who was killed in a village near the city of Nabatiyeh. The casualties have added to growing fears of a prolonged conflict as military operations continue across multiple parts of Lebanon.

Israeli military says projectiles were intercepted

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said its Air Force successfully intercepted two projectiles that had been launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. The military also reported intercepting a suspicious aerial target in the area where Israeli troops are currently operating in southern Lebanon. Security forces remain on high alert as cross-border hostilities continue. The latest exchange of attacks highlights the fragile security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border. With military operations intensifying, civilian displacement increasing and both sides trading accusations, concerns are mounting that the conflict could enter a more dangerous phase in the coming days.