Who is the favourite to win the French Open 2026 after Sinner and Djokovic's elimination? Andy Roddick reveals

New Delhi:

The ongoing French Open 2026 has taken quite an interesting turn. The tournament began with Carlos Alcaraz having pulled out due to injury. With Alcaraz out, many opined that it could be clear ways for Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

However, Sinner has been knocked out of the tournament by Argentina’s Cerundolo, and Djokovic has been knocked out by Brazil’s Fonseca. With the two stars knocked out and Alcaraz not competing, many fans have been wondering who would be the next in line to clinch the title.

Former tennis star Andy Roddick took centre stage and talked about how Germany’s Alexander Zverev will look to step up now with both Sinner and Djokovic eliminated.

"With Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz [out of the picture], I think that's just what it's going to be like... Alexander Zverev is such a heavy favorite against a lucky loser like Jasper De Jung, like, there's only a downside of that matchup," Andy Rodrick said on his podcast.

"I was kind of wondering something last night as I was sitting there thinking about this tournament," he added. "It's funny, Alexander Zverev has been working on being more aggressive with his game, right, like serving, volleying, or first-strike tennis a little bit more. But that's all to try to beat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz,” he added.

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Zverev makes his way past round four

Zverev has been in good form in the French Open; he registered a marvellous victory in the fourth round of the tournament against the Netherlands’ De Jong as he registered a 7 (7-3), 6-4, 6-1 as he performed exceptionally well. For the quarter-final, Alexander Zverev will be taking on Spain’s Jodar on June 2. It could be interesting to see how he fares in the crucial clash.

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